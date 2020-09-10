 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams, James O.
0 entries

Williams, James O.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

James O. Williams May 18, 1941 - Sept. 7, 2020 James Olin Williams (J.O.), 79, of Lorena, TX, passed away September 7, 2020. He was born May 18, 1941, to Olin Richard Williams and Janice Inabelle (Harner) Williams in Asa, Texas, served in the United States Air Force and worked at LeHigh Hanson Portland Cement Company for 42 years before retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Neal Williams. His survivors include son, James Richard (Ric) Williams and wife, Gina, of Belton, TX; daughter, Sherri Ann Williams & husband, Greg, of Lorena, TX; brother, Charles Richard Williams of Corsicana, TX and his beloved companions Blue and Princess, and grandchildren, Dakota, Rebecca, Amanda and Justin; and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, September 11, at Waco Memorial Park with Reverend C.W. Wharton officiating. A visitation for one hour prior to the services will be at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Pallbearers will be Brandon Browder, Chris Dale, Wade Parker, Corey Pitts, Chris Pitts and Robbie Browder and Honorary Pallbearers include Troy Parker, Michael Pitts, Boyd Parker, Billy Browder, Bill Voss and Kenneth Rhymes.

Williams, James O.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert