Williams, Keith

Keith Williams July 23, 1953 - March 23, 2020 A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the First Baptist Church Valley Mills under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. State mandated social distancing will be practiced at this event and mask are required. Keith Wayne Williams, age 66, of Osage, Texas, left this world unexpectedly this past March and as a believer in Jesus Christ, was then received into his Heavenly home. Keith was born Thursday, July 23, 1953, to JD and Sarah Williams. He attended Monte Vista High School in California and graduated from Midway High School in Waco Texas in 1971. He was in the Dairy Queen business, owning and operating Dairy Queens in Valley Mills, Moody and Marlin. Survivors include his daughter, Ginny Sumpter and husband, Jessie, of Valley Mills; son, Jason Williams and wife, Jodi, of Hewitt, and son, Jacob Williams of Hewitt; sister, Brenda Hale and husband, James, of Temple; brother, Jay Williams and wife, Tina, of Crawford; aunt, Patricia Ney and husband, Butch, of Bad Axe, Michigan; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Dylan, Kailey, Cohen and Lanie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. You may sign the online register book at www.fossfuneralhome.com. Please feel free to share stories and or send pictures of memories with Keith.
