Williams, Vera

Vera Williams
May 26, 1944 - July 5, 2020
Vera Mae Williams passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church.
Service information
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Jul 18
Celebration of Life
Saturday, July 18, 2020
1:00PM
Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church
1300 Faulkner Lane
Waco, TX 76704
