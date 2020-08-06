Windham, Lorene

You have permission to edit this article.
Lorene Windham Dec. 11, 1928 - August 1, 2020 Dovey Lorene Cureton Streetman Windham, 91, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Joey Crenshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 7, at the funeral home. Lorene was born Dec. 11, 1928, together, with her twin, weighing less than five pounds, to Robert and Rosa Burkeen Cureton, in Brownfield, TX. She was most satisfied with her work with cosmetology students, whom she assisted to achieve successful careers. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jay and Rosa Lenora Burkeen Cureton; husband of 36 years, Sam Streetman; husband, Jay Windham; brothers, Robert Jay Cureton, Jr., Gene Autry Cureton; sisters, her dear twin, Lovey Florene Pate, Hazel Modene Tucker, Doris Fay Riddle; granddaughter, Brandie Rose Denney; grandson, Chad Elliott Ball; and grandson, Rocky McCurdy (Pamela). She is survived by her daughters, Shari Ann Streetman Wies, Pam Streetman McCurdy, Dianne Streetman Denney; beloved son-in-law, Roger Wies; favorite brother-in-law, Robert Pate; sister-in-law, Neva Cureton; grandchildren, Christy Kavanaugh (Matt), Andy Ball (Rachel), David McCurdy (Kristen), Buddy and Michael Wies, Glen Baines, Sandra Rawlinson (Sonny), Joyce Ivy, Charlotte Rawls, Sharon Thomas (Jack), Becky McCurdy (J.R.); along with a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Please join us on Pecan Grove's Facebook Page for livestreaming.

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Aug 8
Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
