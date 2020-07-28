Witt, Gene T.

Gene T. Witt
February 21, 1939 - July 25, 2020
Gene T. Witt, 81, of Waco passed away on July 25, 2020, at a local hospital. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.
Gene was born on February 21, 1939, to the late Barney and Crystal Witt. Gene loved his family and worked hard with his hands to provide for them. He often said he was a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. However, those that knew him well knew he was a talented man who could fix anything. In his early days, he hung glass in new construction buildings. It was during this time that a certain dark haired, blue-eyed waitress caught his attention. He told his co-workers, "I'm going to marry that girl!" Gene married that blue-eyed, dark haired woman on June 26, 1964, and they spent the next 56 years together, side by side, weathering the storms of life and savoring the good times. His children and grandchildren often saw love notes that he left her by the coffee pot and watched him kiss her hello and goodbye each day. He truly loved her more every day and thought she grew more beautiful with each passing year.
Gene was quite the story-teller and very quick-witted. He enjoyed farm life and tinkering around with old cars and tractors. After moving into town later in life, he couldn't quite leave the country life behind. At one point, he had chickens, miniature donkeys, and goats all in his backyard. His neighbors didn't seem to mind, and often the kids in the neighborhood asked to come and visit his animals. However, nothing made Gene happier than to spend time with his family, whether it was a spur of the moment visit or a big, loud family gathering. His family never doubted his faith in God or his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dean Witt; daughter, Beverly Warlick; and grandson, Jason Moravec.
His life and legacy will forever be remembered by those he left behind: wife, Virginia Witt; son-in-law, Pete Warlick; daughter, Cathey Ondrej and husband, John; son, Gary Witt; daughter, Jean Ann Bolton and husband, Larry; son, Tracy Witt and wife, Suzanna; and daughter, Gail Cleere and husband, Ronnie; grandchildren include Justin Warlick and wife, Amy, Jamie Sholz and husband, Kevin, Julie Moravec, Adam Witt, Travis Boen, Tyler Witt, Tanner Witt and fiancée, Kyndel Plemons, Lindsey Witt, Brittany Cleere and fiancé, Pablo Martinez, Zachary Cleere and wife, Becca, and Kristen Cleere. He had several precious great-grandchildren and special nephews, Kenneth and Barney Witt.
Pallbearers will be Justin Warlick, Zachary Cleere, Tyler Witt, Adam Witt, Tanner Witt and Pablo Martinez.
While he is absent with his family, we take comfort in knowing he is in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He will be missed terribly and will never be forgotten. There will never be another Gene "Poppa" Witt.
Daddy's hands weren't always gentle but we've come to understand, there was always love in Daddy's hands.
