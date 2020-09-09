 Skip to main content
Witt, Olga Lucille
Olga Lucille Witt

Feb. 4, 1929 - Sept. 6, 2020

Olga Lucille Robert Witt died peacefully of natural causes in Windsor Nursing Home in Groesbeck, Texas, on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 11, at Marlin Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing is required.

Lucille was born February 4, 1929, to Joseph Orpheus Robert and Olga Rosa Pomykal Robert. She had four children. She loved music and had a band which played at Sul Ross Senior Center for quite some time. She would play many instruments.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; three sisters; and her oldest daughter.

Lucille is survived by one brother, J.D. Robert and his wife, Doloras; her sons, Dennis Witt and wife, Debra, Henry Witt Jr.; daughter, Connie LaFrance; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and even a few great-great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

