Wolske, Donald

Donald Wolske
February 6, 1942 - July 29, 2020
Donald Wolske, age 78, of Gatesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in McGregor.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, July 31, at Restland Cemetery, with Pastor Lynn Parks officiating.
Donald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pamela Wolske; daughter, Lisa Barnard and husband, Ron; sister, Gloria Snoddy and husband, Sam; three grandchildren, Dalton, Bailey and Braydie; and many good friends that he made over his lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to any local veterans service organization.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.