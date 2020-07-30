Wolske, Donald
February 6, 1942 - July 29, 2020

Donald Wolske, age 78, of Gatesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in McGregor.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, July 31, at Restland Cemetery, with Pastor Lynn Parks officiating.

Donald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pamela Wolske; daughter, Lisa Barnard and husband, Ron; sister, Gloria Snoddy and husband, Sam; three grandchildren, Dalton, Bailey and Braydie; and many good friends that he made over his lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to any local veterans service organization.

