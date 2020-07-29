Worley, Linda K.

Linda K. Worley November 5, 1947 - July 25, 2020 Linda K. Worley, 72, of Hallsburg passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 31, at Riesel Cemetery. Services under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Linda was born November 5, 1947, to Henry and Marcileen Hughes in Waco, Texas. She retired from M&M Mars after 20 years. She married John W. Worley. Linda was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Riesel. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Charles Hughes. Linda is survived by her husband, John Worley; children, Tonya Lee and Tony Watson; grandchildren, Katelyn, Krista, and Davey; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosalyn Saffle and Laverne Conway; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
