Yates, Dianne
Yates, Dianne

Dianne Yates

March 13, 1946 - Aug. 18, 2020

Dianne Wilkins Yates, 74, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 20, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St., Waco, with Pastor Tom Warnock officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Dianne was born March 13, 1946, to Earnest and Carrie (Skelton) Roberts in Belzoni, Mississippi. She lived life to the fullest and loved dancing, playing cards and dominoes. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Dianne was loved by many friends and family and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earnest Roberts; mother, Carrie Casper; daughters, Rhonda Donnell and Lisa Wilkins; sister, Tina Schmedthorst.

Dianne is survived by her children, Michael Wilkins and Tammy Horn, Clayton Wilkins; grandchildren, Jennifer Lee, Kandyce Simons and husband, Chandler, Brandon Makovy, Landon Wilkins, Nicole Wilkins, Justin Wilkins, Taralyn Wilkins, Kendall Wilkins; great-grandchildren, Saylor Maye Simons, Blake Lee, Chase Lee; sister, Debbie Savins; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Yates, Dianne
Yates, Dianne
To send flowers to the family of Dianne Yates, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 19
Visitation
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Aug 20
Service
Thursday, August 20, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S 5th St.
WACO, TX 76706
