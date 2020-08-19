Yates, Dianne

Dianne Yates
March 13, 1946 - Aug. 18, 2020
Dianne Wilkins Yates, 74, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 20, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St., Waco, with Pastor Tom Warnock officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Dianne was born March 13, 1946, to Earnest and Carrie (Skelton) Roberts in Belzoni, Mississippi. She lived life to the fullest and loved dancing, playing cards and dominoes. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Dianne was loved by many friends and family and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earnest Roberts; mother, Carrie Casper; daughters, Rhonda Donnell and Lisa Wilkins; sister, Tina Schmedthorst.
Dianne is survived by her children, Michael Wilkins and Tammy Horn, Clayton Wilkins; grandchildren, Jennifer Lee, Kandyce Simons and husband, Chandler, Brandon Makovy, Landon Wilkins, Nicole Wilkins, Justin Wilkins, Taralyn Wilkins, Kendall Wilkins; great-grandchildren, Saylor Maye Simons, Blake Lee, Chase Lee; sister, Debbie Savins; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
11:00AM
2124 S 5th St.
WACO, TX 76706
