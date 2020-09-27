Yglecias, Alicia

 Skip to main content
Alicia Yglecias Dec. 5, 1929 - Sept. 25, 2020 Alicia Duron Yglecias, 90, of Waco, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

