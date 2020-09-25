 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young, Jr., Willie Earl
0 entries

Young, Jr., Willie Earl

  • 0

Willie Earl Young, Jr. March 19, 1969 - Sept. 17, 2020 Willie Earl Young, Jr. passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Union Baptist District Association. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

+1 
Young, Jr., Willie Earl
+1 
Young, Jr., Willie Earl

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert