Young, SaKyra

SaKyra Young
March 20, 1999 - Aug. 14, 2020
Sakyra Antwanette Young passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.
Service information
Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 22, 2020
5:00PM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
