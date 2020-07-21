Zamarripa, Paul

Paul Zamarripa
July 23, 1938 - July 15, 2020
Paul Castillo Zamarripa, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Austin, TX. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 22. You may come by and pay your respects. The family will have a private service on Thursday, July 23, 2020, followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. Due to the constraints of Covid-19, there will be no reception following any service.
Paul was born on July 23, 1938, in Calvert, Texas, to Fernando and Maria Zamarripa, whom preceded him in death. He has two surviving siblings, Abraham Zamarripa and Sarah Hernandez. Siblings preceded in death are Antonia Sustaita, Hilaria Lopez, and Frank Martinez. Paul moved to Waco in 1955, met and married the love of his life Faye Marquez Zamarripa. They had four daughters, Margaret, married to Joe Rubio, Rose Marie Zamarripa Carranza, Irene Flores, Gloria, married to Larry Blain, and son, Joe Paul Zamarripa, wife Chalon. He has 13 grandchildren, Augie and Delilah Rubio, Jennifer Alviso, Steve Anthony Garcia, Johnny, Crystal and Adrian Flores, Aundrea Ybarra, Derek, and Daylon Blain, Aliyah Mayes, Vanessa, and Joe Paul Jr. Zamarripa; along with 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He worked at Pepsi-Cola as a truck driver and fork lift operator for eight years. For 23 years, he worked for Davis Iron Works as a crane operator, and ten years at Enterprise Car Rental in Austin, Texas.
Paul was a musician and singer for several conjunto bands for the early part of the 70s. He enjoyed spending time with his family on weekends, fishing and boating, along with special date nights dancing with his beautiful wife. He loved playing pool with his son and daughters. He enjoyed his long conversations with his brother and sister, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, and sister-in-law. During family events his friends, nieces, nephews and cousins shared stories of days gone by. He adored his grandchildren, shared his wisdom with them, and created loving memories.
A special memory for the family was the 60th Wedding Anniversary, which was celebrated in February of 2019. In honor of his birthday, his devoted family is celebrating his life into the Kingdom of Heaven. Paul was a born again Christian and attended a non-denominational church in Austin, TX.
We encourage you to participate in the service via live streaming on Grace Gardens Facebook page. Please leave a note for the family on the tribute wall.
Service information
8:00AM-5:00PM
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
11:30AM
2124 S 5th St
Waco, TX 76706
