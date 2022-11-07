Students from Lake Air Montessori Magnet School cheer on the Baylor University men's basketball team Monday, joined by hundreds of children from other area schools. Baylor defeated Mississippi Valley State University 117-53 in the Bears' season opener at the Ferrell Center.
Off to a roaring start
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multinational beverage giant has bought Balcones Distilling, which has brought widespread attention to its hometown of Waco since it pioneer…
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s …
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commis…
The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales sought more time Thursday to build her defense, while the child’s father requested his case go to trial quickly.
The National Retail Federation is bullish on holiday spending, according to its annual prognostication.
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile pa…
A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monda…
For years, this was Oklahoma’s league. But now Baylor could be the program that everyone else in the Big 12 aspires to be.
Who made the playoffs around Central Texas? How did it all finish? We've got the answers all in once place. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight
Central Texas Honor Roll: See whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight with the best high school football performances of the week. #txhsfb