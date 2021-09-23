Old SWC rivals meet in SEC

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) plays No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington. The matchup of former rivals in the Southwest Conference should go a long way into shaping the Southeastern Conference West Division in the league opener for both clubs. The Aggies have dominated the series with nine straight wins the past decade. They've won their past 11 games dating to last season and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016, when they won their first six games. It will be a step up in opponents for new quarterback starter Zach Calzada. The sophomore stepped in for injured passer Haynes King and began to find his game last week in a victory over New Mexico State as he threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Aggies' win. Arkansas' pass defense comes in 12th in the country, giving up just 142 yards a game in the team's best start in five years. Defensive end Tre Williams had four tackles in last week's 45-10 win over Georgia Southern, including two behind the line of scrimmage. These schools played each year from 1934-1991 as SWC opponents before Arkansas left for the SEC. Texas A&M joined them in the league in 2012.