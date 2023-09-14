Incredible unit recently renovated with updated kitchen cabinets that includes granite countertops and stainless appliances, bathrooms with updated cabinets and granite, fixtures, vinyl wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, moldings, and more! Recently installed windows for lower electric bills. Prime location for easy access everywhere including restaurants, and shops. Spacious open floor plan this renovated unit will not last long. Easy approval second chance leasing. Some qualifications: No evictions in last 3 years. Some felonies will disqualify - reach out for more info. We can work with blemished credit most of the time. Pets OK with deposit. All 18+ must do an application. Must make at least 2.5x the rent as income. This listing does accept housing or section 8 but is also available for traditional leases. FYI First month’s rent isn’t due until move in. Security deposit is equal to one month’s rent and is due when approved and signing your lease.