Investor's Special - and oh-so-affordable! Come see this cute 2/1 in Mart, and make her the perfect little addition to your financial portfolio. Cozy and quaint, nestled towards the back of the neighborhood, she's perfect for simple living, quiet summer nights, and escaping the chaos of reality. Out back, you'll find an incredible metal workshop with an impressive concrete slab. This backyard is the perfect get-away for all your favorite hobbies. Come soak up all the potential and turn this adorable home into the sweetest county cottage in town.