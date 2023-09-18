Calling all investors!!! Come see this South Waco flip that just needs some TLC. This 2br 2ba home is in a prime location right in the middle of it all. The remodeling has already been started and just needs to be completed. Huge storage shed in back. This home is minutes from Baylor, I35, downtown and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $100,000
