An Investor Opportunity!! This FIX and FLIP can also make for great Fix and Hold! This pier and beam home needs a new roof, pier and beam leveling, interior and exterior cosmetics and electrical/plumbing updates. Throw in an HVAC and there is still room for a profit margin for that seasoned investor or partner project! Ample size living room with dining after you knock out the wall between kitchen and living for an open concept, maybe throw in a bar to create a division but still keep it open. Enclose a small laundry room closet, and keep it 2/1 or add another 300 square feet out back for a 3rd bedroom. Easy access nearby shopping and dining with nearby schools, HEB, and Downtown Waco. Waco Independent School District Brook Oaks Elementary Hablo Espanol!