The Ashburn is a single-story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features approximately 1,263 square feet of living space. The entry opens to the secondary bedrooms and bath with hall linen closet. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and corner pantry and opens to family room. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, offers privacy along with attractive bathroom features such as walk-in closet. The standard covered patio is located off the dining area. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new D.R. Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait! (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)