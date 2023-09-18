The Camden is a single-story, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathroom home featuring approximately 1,501 square feet of living space. The entry opens to two secondary bedrooms and bath with hallway linen closet. An open concept large combined dining and family area leads into the center kitchen. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and separate pantry. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with dual vanities and spacious walk-in closet. The standard covered patio is located off the family room. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new D.R. Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat, and locks, all from your cellular device. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait! (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)