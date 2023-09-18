The Bellvue is a single-story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home featuring approximately 1,415 square feet of living space. The foyer opens into the spacious family room, and open-concept kitchen and dining room. The kitchen includes a perfect island for entertaining and corner pantry. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, is perfectly sized and features an attractive bathroom with spacious walk-in closet. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new D.R. Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat, and locks, all from your cellular device. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait! (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)