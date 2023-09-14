MCAD number 159506 is the vacant lot to the South of the property is available, but not included in the sale price.. maybe purchased separately not in MLS The 1.03 acre property has road frontage on both Straus and West Tate, This home has been remodeled around a log cabin with living area still having log cabin expose walls. Family offering their historical home Robinson Texas to that special family that will appreciate the original log cabin construction. This home reconstruction retains the charm of the earlier log constructions. You will love the large pecan trees and covered patio. The large detached dd car garage is large enough to have a shop or even entertain guest with both electricity and water