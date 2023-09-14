MCAD number 159506 is the vacant lot to the South of the property is available, but not included in the sale price.. maybe purchased separately not in MLS The 1.03 acre property has road frontage on both Straus and West Tate, This home has been remodeled around a log cabin with living area still having log cabin expose walls. Family offering their historical home Robinson Texas to that special family that will appreciate the original log cabin construction. This home reconstruction retains the charm of the earlier log constructions. You will love the large pecan trees and covered patio. The large detached dd car garage is large enough to have a shop or even entertain guest with both electricity and water
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $325
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fixer Upper Alert! Another great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Bosqueville looking for some TLC. Located on a large lot on a dead end road in Bos…
Welcome to this stunning property that features space and updates throughout! With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home provides ample room f…
This 1908 charmer located in the heart of Waco lacks no character- the perfect blank canvas to add your personal touches! The hardwood floorin…
Come take a look at this beautiful property! There is a seasonal creek , with beautiful trees. The house is a single wide with three bedrooms …
Beautifully restored 1918 home. Restored original shiplap and wood floors but updated all electrical,hvac,plumbing, etc. Nice sitting porch wi…