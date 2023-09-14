Welcome to this exquisite three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom condominium nestled in the tranquil and charming enclave of Savannah Square. This rental property epitomizes meticulous maintenance and boasts an array of features to ensure the utmost comfort and convenience for its next occupants. Upon entering, you'll discover an open kitchen area complete with a breakfast bar, and plenty of counterspace. The generously proportioned living room features a cozy fireplace, creating an ideal setting for relaxation. Adjacent to the kitchen is a discreetly located laundry room, featuring double doors to conceal any household chores from view. The master bedroom is complete with a double sink vanity, nice shower and a large walk-in closet. Ascending to the second level, you'll find two additional well-appointed bedrooms, offering ample space for your family or guests. A dual sink vanity in one of the bathrooms adds a touch of luxury, while an extra bonus room serves as versatile space that can be utilized as an additional bedroom or customized to meet your specific needs. Residents of Savannah Square benefit from access to a community pool, providing a refreshing escape from the heat during Texas summers. A shaded back patio, adorned with mature trees, invites you to savor your morning coffee or enjoy a late-nightcap in a serene outdoor oasis. Notably, the hassle of yard maintenance is a non-issue, as it is seamlessly covered within the HOA fees paid by the owner, ensuring a carefree living experience. Furthermore, the owner extends the privileged paid option of allowing small (35 Lbs. or less) dogs on the premises, making it an inviting option for renters with furry companions. Seize this opportunity to schedule your showing today and discover the harmonious blend of comfort and convenience that awaits within this exceptional rental property. Property will not be rented furnished, and all furnishings will be removed before property turnover.