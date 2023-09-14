Beautifully restored 1918 home. Restored original shiplap and wood floors but updated all electrical,hvac,plumbing, etc. Nice sitting porch with ceiling fans and rockers. Fully furnished, 3 bedrooms, two baths, washer.dryer, large back yard, gated. Walking distance to hospital,medical facility, small grocer, and a couple of great restaurants. Minutes to the Silos and downtown.