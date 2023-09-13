Welcome to the historic Fentress House of Waco! This majestic property built in the Roaring 20's was built by Harlon and Clara Fentress, owners of the Waco Tribune Herald. From the moment you enter this home you enjoy the fine custom work that is still in place today. The impressive size of the rooms and layout of the home is a must see. It truly has it all, a grand entrance, formal living, formal dining, butlers pantry, sunroom, upstairs loft, upstairs lounging parlor, stunning eat in kitchen with separate breakfast/coffee room, Extra large bedrooms, marble in the bathrooms, massive closet room large enough for a supply for two! The half acre corner lot is on one of the most desirable, historic, and iconic streets in Waco, Texas. The in-ground pool and hot tub complete with pool house and 3 car garage makes this property truly a special place for entertaining! Two minutes from downtown Waco, 5 minutes to Baylor. Come enjoy the good life in Waco, Texas!