Welcome to 1540 Austin Hines in the highly desirable Hills of Childress Creek. This gorgeous home offers the perfect blend of country charm and traditional beauty. Inside the home offers 4312 square feet of living space including 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The great room is stunning with a gas fireplace, soaring vaulted panel ceilings and large windows that look out onto the oasis of a backyard. For the cook in the family, the large kitchen is well-appointed with plenty of storage and quality appliances. The primary suite is located downstairs with a wonderful ensuite and access to the patio. The three guest bedrooms are upstairs with walk in closets. 2 more full baths and a huge bonus room that is pre wired for surround sound and has so much flexibility. Step outside to your own personal paradise. The backyard takes in views of the park-like surroundings on 3.15 of acres on a tree covered lot. The outdoor living is perfect for year round enjoyment. The heated pool is one you can use year round. Sit by the fire pit on the nice autumn evenings or sit on your back porch and wait for to see if you can spot any wildlife. This IS the dream house!