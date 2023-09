Looking for the last big hill, with a great view, in the Crawford area? This is it! This 53 acres boasts an 1,120 ft deep water well and 4 inch casing, open fields, barns, shops, insulated work shed, multiple dwelling sites (with water sewer and electric in place), county road access on 2 sides and a 1925 farm house with a modern metal roof. Call today for a showing!