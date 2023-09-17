Step back in time and still enjoy all the modern updates within this beautifully restored home. This estate built in 1908 that’s located in Lorena, Texas has so much to offer!! This stunning home has been updated and upgraded inside and out with modern conveniences but with the same original old world charm. The interior of the home features 4,014 sqft of living space and as soon as you step foot inside you are greeted with a massive foyer and one of seven fireplaces along with beautifully restored original long leaf pine floors! The home includes 4 bedrooms that are each equipped with their own fireplace and 3 full bathrooms. The living room is spacious and bright with the fireplace as the focal point, it flows seamlessly into the formal dining room and then into the decked out kitchen. The kitchen has a massive island, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The home offers two master suites and both are spacious and have updated bathrooms. Each has a walk-in tiled shower and the upstairs master bath includes a claw-foot tub that’s perfect for soaking! The exterior of this home is just as amazing and will blow you away. Right off the kitchen you can relax and enjoy the modern POOL and hot tub that is fully fenced and has a turf play area perfect for kids! The property sits on 7.74 +/- acres and is fully fenced and ready for horses, cows or any of your farm yard friends. The property includes a corral and a barn to house your animals. Another BONUS is the location! Located just minutes from I-35 you get the best of both worlds, convenience and your own slice of country heaven all while being in LORENA ISD!! Do not miss out on such a rare opportunity to own a piece of the past to create all your future memories!