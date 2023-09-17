Nestled amidst the charming streets in the heart of downtown Lorena stands a timeless gem, a storybook home that has witnessed the passing of years with grace and elegance. Built in the year 1916. A white picket fence frames the property. With four bedrooms and three baths, this residence boasts a spacious 2,513 square feet of living space, offering ample room for your every need. A sunroom beckons just beyond, offering a serene retreat where you can bask in the sunlight while enjoying your morning coffee or lose yourself in the pages of a good book. A high-efficiency HVAC system ensures your comfort throughout the seasons, allowing you to escape the scorching heat of summer or the chill of winter. Lorena ISD adds to the appeal. A precious matching playhouse captures the imagination and ample parking with a detached three-car carport is right outside under the many shade trees. Whether you envision it as a cherished starter home, a lucrative rental investment, or even a quaint bed and breakfast that welcomes travelers from near and far. The choice is yours, and the canvas is rich with possibilities.