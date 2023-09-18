The Elgin is a single-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home featuring approximately 1,612 square feet of living space. The welcoming foyer leads to the open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and corner pantry. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with dual vanities and spacious walk-in closet. The standard covered patio is located off the family room. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new D.R. Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait! (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)