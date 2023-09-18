The Kingston is a single-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home featuring approximately 2,032 square feet of living space. The entry opens to the secondary bedrooms, and bath with linen closet. Center kitchen includes a large breakfast bar and perfect sized pantry. Open concept floor plan boasts spacious combined family room and dining area. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet. The standard covered patio is located off the family room. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new D.R. Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait! (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)