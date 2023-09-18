The Seabrook is a single-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home that features approximately 1,873 square feet of living space. The bright and welcoming foyer flows into the open concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and perfect sized pantry. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with a spacious walk-in closet. The standard covered patio is located off the breakfast area. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new D.R. Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait! (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)