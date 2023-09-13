Lavish, yet comfortable; avant garde, yet casual; sophisticated, yet livable; this distinctive Hidden Valley estate home showcases the very best of all that Central Texas has to offer in a property which leaves no desire wanting and no whim unimpressed. --- From its stately façade to its cozy media room, the property’s home and grounds fulfill a vast array of all but the most eclectic needs whilst maintaining its one, true purpose: to serve as a family residence. --- Passage through the imposing, custom, iron-clad entry door reveals a spectacular, arched entry and matched patio doors which neatly frame the home’s impressive fireplace (which isn’t to be outdone by the recently crafted, matched bookcases). Here, scale knows no bounds, providing a dramatic but intimate setting for gatherings, both social and family alike. Complementing the central living space, the chef’s kitchen (outfitted with a covetable array of high-end appliances) neatly sits between the two dining areas; one which caters to formal ambitions while the other (the breakfast area), with its views of the patio, picture perfect pool, and gardens, seems to be inspired by notions of Sunday morning crepes and Coltrane. Multifaceted and able to accommodate distinctly different occasions with aplomb, the home’s dual personalities and ability to rise to any occasion makes it truly peerless in this market. --- As if planned to perfection, the 6,225 square feet of indoor living space and 1,786 square feet of outdoor living space create a residence which calls for nothing. Three living areas (two indoors, one outdoors), three kitchens (one poolside, the primary serving as an additional living room, and an upstairs kitchenette off the media room), four bedrooms, a library, two dining areas, and a palatial outdoor setting all work in perfect harmony creating an atmosphere that’s as tranquil as it is practical, as serene as it is serviceable. --- Framing the central living areas, the primary suite, its spacious sitting area, and decadent bath space flank the kitchen and dining areas. On this wing of the home, the media room, home gym, and upstairs bathroom are just a few steps away, perched above the three-car garage (this way, late night symposiums avoid disruption of slumbering non-participants). Whether utilized as casual, family space or full guest suite, true to the character of the home, the engagement and use of this space is limitless. --- Opposing the central living spaces, the guest wing incorporates three bedrooms and two bathrooms (a Jack and Jill bath plus a hallway accessible bathroom for guests). Here, a visually arresting, domed hallway connects the large rooms which benefit from walk-in closets, privacy, and each with its own suite like feel. Outside, a generous covered patio space opens to an expansive open patio and pool deck. Boasting nearly an acre of grounds and a beneficiary of arguably the best lot location in all of Hidden Valley, the inviting pool, mature trees, wonderfully broad, grassy play area, and beautiful landscaping yield a park-like setting that’s unlikely to be duplicated. --- Revered for its winding streets and manicured lawns, excellent proximity to all that Waco has to offer, and secluded, private feel; Hidden Valley has long been revered as THE neighborhood amongst those in the know. Attendance of the Midway Independent School District and South Bosque elementary school further solidifies this home’s credentials when seeking “nothing but the best”. --- If you’re seeking a home that’s as much of a statement as it is a retreat, a home which celebrates a sense of occasion while quietly fulfilling even the most practical needs, and a space which yields and undying sense of satisfaction and contentment; this is a property not to be missed. Please call to schedule your private showing of this rewarding Hidden Valley residence.