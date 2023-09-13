Welcome to 4148 Green Oak Drive, a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with access to the picturesque shores of Lake Waco from the back yard! Step inside to discover an open-concept living room with expansive views of the waterfront, seamlessly flowing into the kitchen featuring a wrap-around breakfast bar, island, and plenty of counter space. Entertaining is easy with two large dining areas, and the multi-level deck provides the perfect place to grill, relax, or watch the sunrise. You'll love the lavish comforts of the primary suite with serene lake views, a private study for work or relaxation, direct patio access, and a spa-like bath. An additional first-floor bedroom and full bath are nearby. The grand staircase leads to a large loft with an additional deck, a flexible space for a playroom or hobby room, and 2 more large bedrooms with en-suite baths. From the lower level of the yard, you'll appreciate easy access to the lake for fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking and more. With an oversized garage, a desk nook, and a laundry room featuring a utility sink and space for an extra refrigerator, freezer or drop zone, convenience blends with elegance here. Don't miss the chance to make this lakeside haven your forever retreat!