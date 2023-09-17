This 1908 charmer located in the heart of Waco lacks no character- the perfect blank canvas to add your personal touches! The hardwood flooring throughout along with the stunning built-ins make it feel like you're stepping back in time to a much more quaint Waco, Texas. With two bedrooms plus two bathrooms downstairs, and another two bedrooms plus a full bathroom upstairs, there is plenty of room for both living and entertaining! The lot extends from 11th St. all the way to the alley behind, making it the perfect property to build a shed, shop, or guest house! Walk in to find the perfect spare bedroom or office space to your left, a stunning wood stairway in front, and a beautiful living room with glass doors to your right. The living room opens up (under a stunning arched walkway) to the spacious formal dining. An isolated master suite sits beyond the formal dining- just a wall away from the laundry area and kitchen. Come claim your piece of Waco history today!