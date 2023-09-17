Welcome to the heart of Waco! Its all about location! What makes this location so special?? Well for starters, its 2-3 min away from Baylor University. 5 min from all things Downtown Waco. 2 min from I-35 for easy access to hit the highway and right behind a tourist favorite restaurant, Magnolia Table. This home is set up for the growing family at over 1800 sq ft and 4 bedrooms, or if you’re looking to entertain friends and family. With its proximity to Baylor it can even be bought as a Baylor rental and become income producing. With a brand new HVAC system with updated electrical, this home is set up to cool you down. So stop by and see what makes this home so special!