Welcome to this stunning property that features space and updates throughout! With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home provides ample room for everyone. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by the large, airy living room area adorned with recessed lighting, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The living room seamlessly flows into the dining room area and a spacious kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining guests and hosting gatherings. The home boasts updated flooring, cabinets, and paint, creating a fresh and modern aesthetic. You'll find an abundance of cabinets in the kitchen area, providing ample storage space for all your culinary needs, along with generous counter space for meal preparation. The main bedroom is generously sized and features a convenient walk-in closet, ensuring you have plenty of space to organize your belongings. The remaining three bedrooms are also well-proportioned, creating comfort and privacy. In addition to the main living areas, this property features a small bonus room with a closet, perfect for accommodating guests or setting up a home office. The roof was recently replaced in May 2023, providing peace of mind and ensuring a well-maintained exterior. The exterior of the property features a fenced-in yard with a chicken coop, ideal for those interested in urban farming or keeping chickens as pets. There is both a garage and a carport, providing convenient parking options and additional storage space. For those who enjoy outdoor living, a large back covered patio awaits, providing a comfortable space for relaxation and entertainment. With a total living space of 2,037 square feet, this home has ample room for your needs and creates an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Don't miss the opportunity to make this property your new home, where modern updates, spacious rooms, and convenient amenities come together to provide a delightful living experience.