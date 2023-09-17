MOTIVATED SELLERS!! Don’t miss this colonial style home with solar energy system, located conveniently in the center of Waco! Situated on a corner lot, this delightful residence exudes timeless elegance and offers tons of original elements and character. Just waiting for your final touch! With its eco-conscious upgrades and inviting living spaces, this home is the epitome of comfort and sustainability. Step inside and be greeted by the warmth of the original hardwood flooring that flows throughout the house. The architectural details lend character and charm to every room, creating an ambiance that is both nostalgic and inviting. As you explore the downstairs, you'll discover a spacious entryway with a rounded glass door, setting the tone for the elegance that awaits. The large main living area boasts a cozy fireplace and built-in bookshelves, perfect for displaying cherished mementos. Adjoining the living area is a second dining space, currently used as a playroom, offering versatility to suit your needs. Additionally, a room with a half bath is tucked away at the rear of the home, making it an ideal fourth bedroom or multipurpose room. Continuing on the first level, you'll find an oversized dining room, ready to host memorable gatherings and celebrations. The kitchen, with its updated features exposed original shiplap and brick, offers a delightful mix of modern convenience and classic design. Equipped with updated such as farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and elegant marble countertops, this space seamlessly combines functionality and original style. Make your way to the second floor and discover the private quarters of the house. Three generously sized bedrooms provide ample space for rest and relaxation while two full baths feature nostalgic cast iron tubs, adding a touch of vintage elegance to your daily routine. Additionally, there is a nursery/office space, perfect for those working from home, as well as a cozy padded reading nook tucked behind a sitting area. A Juliet balcony and a classic phone nook are reminders of the homes history. The large tree filled backyard offers a covered patio that can easily be transformed into a screened-in porch, metal fencing, and a storage shed. The $50,000 solar panel system significantly reduces the current owner's electricity bills to an average of only $100 per month! With its original hardwood flooring, architectural details, updated kitchen, and eco-conscious features, this residence offers a unique blend of timeless charm and modern living. Don't miss the opportunity to add your personal touch and complete the updates to this historic Waco home.