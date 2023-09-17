Step into a home that effortlessly combines the best of the past and present. Welcome to 720 N 15th, a stunning property that seamlessly blends historic charm with modern amenities. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence with a 2-car garage has been thoughtfully renovated to capture its original allure while ensuring contemporary comfort. Dating back to 1915, this house exudes timeless elegance and boasts a rich history. It was even featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper, season 1, episode 6 and was once owned by the renowned Chip and Joanna Gaines. With updated foundations, plumbing, and electrical systems, as well as a new roof in 2019, this home offers peace of mind and worry-free living. Step inside and be transported to a world of captivating beauty. The interior showcases original shiplap walls, original hardwood floors, and four charming fireplaces, adding warmth and character to every room. The original weighted windows with wavy glass lend a touch of authenticity to the space, evoking a sense of nostalgia. The kitchen is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, featuring modern appliances, sleek countertops, and custom cabinetry that seamlessly blend with the home's historic elements. It's the perfect place to whip up delicious meals or gather with loved ones. This house holds delightful surprises, such as a butler's bell that harks back to a time of refined service, and a secret passageway that adds an element of excitement and intrigue to your daily life. The large attic on the second floor offers the potential for a loft and additional bedroom, or provides plenty of storage space. Retreat to one of the 4 large bedrooms, where relaxation and tranquility await. The master suite comes complete with an en-suite bathroom, added in 2023, that exudes luxury. Enjoy evenings sitting on the large front porch or on your swing hung from the hundred year old pecan trees. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this home’s remarkable story—a place where cherished memories await and dreams come to life.