4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $979,900 Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View More Tags Wire Bighomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Newly listed homes for sale in the Waco area Browse through recently listed homes in the Waco real estate market and find your next home! Waco home listings for people who need a lot of living space Browse Waco homes over 4,000 square feet in size.