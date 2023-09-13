This Thoughtfully Planned Custom Home built in 2020 will check all of the boxes. Luxury meets functionality, meets practicality. As you enter the circular driveway you are immediately welcomed by the lovely landscape and expansive front porch specifically designed to greet family and friends. Once inside the you will feel right at home in any of the open living spaces. This home boasts 5,011 square feet, .84 acre lot, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, crown molding, raised ceilings, recessed lighting, a formal sitting room with fireplace, large family room, formal dining room, game room space, sun room, a huge work out/bonus room on the 3rd level that is plumbed for a future full bathroom and an attached pool house room (25x15). The gourmet kitchen is well equipped with plenty of cabinets, drawers and storage. Featuring granite counter tops, breakfast bar, designer backsplash, gas stove, designer lighting, microwave, walk in serving pantry in a separate room with a sink and two massive islands. The primary suite truly is a retreat boasting granite topped dual vanities, a soaking tub, separate shower with a rainfall shower head feature, sizeable walk in closet with built in dresser, patio doors and easy access to the laundry room. Once outside on the main level you will be taken away by the sweeping covered deck perfectly designed for entertaining and relaxing. On the lower level you will quickly see where you will spend your summer days and evenings whether it be in the crystal clear, blue as the sky pool with water fountain feature, sitting around the fire pit, basking in the sun on the cool deck patio or sharing a meal in the pool house room. Other features of the backyard include lush landscape, separate yard perfect for visiting pets, an RV pad with hookup, additional parking and extra covered patio space. Also on the lower level you will find a 2nd 2 car garage (20X20) as well as an attached workshop (33x14). Some people want it all and with this home you can do just that. Centrally located in the heart of Waco/Wooday. Midway ISD. 10 minutes to Baylor University, 20 minutes to Lake Waco, 15 minutes to Magnolia Silos and downtown fine dining and entertainment.