Welcome to West! This adorable and affordable home is located one block from the Oak Street and within walking distance of local bakeries and restaurants. The property was completely remodeled in 2022 inside and out with all new floor, fixtures, cabinets and appliances. The floor plan flows openly from the living room to the kitchen. This home features a master bedroom with an en-suite bath, separate laundry nook, pantry, and 2 additional bedrooms with a shared hallway bathroom.