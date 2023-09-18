Immaculate 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the tree lined streets of Oak Creek is ready for new owners. The large living area with wood burning fireplace and charming built-ins over look the beautiful backyard. The expansive kitchen with center island has all GE brand appliances and loads of cabinet space. You can host in your eat-in kitchen or your picturesque dining room. Everyone has room with the split primary bedroom and updated ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. The ancillcary bedrooms are charming with ample closet space. The 4th bedroom is completely seperated with a 3rd bathroom. You even have a second living area that could be a game room, library or office. Outside you are greeted with freshly trimmed Oak Trees and a rear entry garage. The proximity to HEB, Walmart, coffee shops and restaurants can't be beat. All of this in the brand new Chapel Park Elementary, River Valley Intermediate and MIDWAY ISD. Call today for your private showing.