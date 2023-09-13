Looking for modern living with a cozy atmosphere. Check out this 4 bedroom, 4 bath new construction by Registry Homes located on a corner lot in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living inside and out. First floor amenities include dedicated study, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, walk in pantry, master suite with an expansive walk-in master closet and guest suite with its own ensuite bathroom. Second floor features 2 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and open concept game room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! The finishes and fixtures are far superior than the average spec home. Ask about the Preferred Lender 1% REBATE for interest rate buy down or closing costs!