This modern spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bath, new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living on the inside and out. Large sliding glass doors that provide lots of natural light through out the house. First floor amenities include dedicated study, planning room, great room with fireplace, and the owner's suite with a luxurious ensuite bathroom. Second floor features all 3 bedrooms complete with ensuite bathrooms, and game room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own this one of a kind home that combines the very best of location & design! Registry homes finishes and fixtures are far superior to the average spec home. The preferred lender is offering 1% REBATE to be used for rate buy down or closing costs! Ask Agent for details.