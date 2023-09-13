Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $87,400

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $87,400

Fixer Upper Alert! Another great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Bosqueville looking for some TLC. Located on a large lot on a dead end road in Bos…

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $179,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $179,000

This 1908 charmer located in the heart of Waco lacks no character- the perfect blank canvas to add your personal touches! The hardwood floorin…

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $310,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $310,000

Welcome to this stunning property that features space and updates throughout! With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home provides ample room f…

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $3,100

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $3,100

Beautifully restored 1918 home. Restored original shiplap and wood floors but updated all electrical,hvac,plumbing, etc. Nice sitting porch wi…