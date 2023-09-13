This Thoughtfully Planned Custom Home built in 2020 will check all of the boxes. Luxury meets functionality, meets practicality. Some features are as follows .84 acre lot, 5,011 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, formal dining, formal sitting, family room, workout/bonus room plumbed for an addition full bathroom, game room area, separate sun room, gourmet kitchen well equipped with 2 massive granite topped islands, serving pantry with a sink, built ins, storage, wall of patio doors for optimal light and views, primary suite with granite topped dual vanities, soaking tub and walk in closet. Multiple covered patios and decks, pool with fountain water feature, pool house room (25x15), rv pad and cover parking, 2 car garage (20x20), attached with side entry, separate 2 car garage with back entry, attached workshop (33x14). Centrally located in the heart of Waco/Wooday. Midway ISD. 10 minutes to Baylor University and 15 minutes to Magnolia Silos.