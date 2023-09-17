Welcome home to this "larger than it seems" home with that rustic charm vibe! The large front porch is great for your morning coffee, the back deck and yard areas are great for entertaining, and there are 2 storage sheds and a large carport that accesses the alley through your private gate. This two-storied 5 bedroom/1.5 bath home has hardwood floors under the carpet throughout the bedrooms that will look beautiful if you prefer to have them refinished rather than carpeted, or upgrade with the new carpet that the owner is conveying with the property! The kitchen, right off of the large formal dining area, includes many upgrades with a cute breakfast bar overlooking the backyard, electric appliances, plenty of counter and storage space, & a pantry! Off the main bedroom is a bonus room that is being used as a utility/powder room/closet, which is easily accessible to your primary room to put up your laundry! Come and see this hidden treasure in Mart, TX today! Special financing options are available!