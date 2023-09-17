Welcome Home to this "larger than it seems" home with rustic charm throughout the house! The large front porch is great for your morning coffee and the back deck and yard area is great for entertaining friends! There are also 2 storage sheds and a large carport that accesses the alley through your private entry. The composition roof is also only a couple of years old! This two-storied 5 bedroom/1.5 bath home has hardwood floors under the carpet throughout the bedrooms that will look beautiful if you prefer to have them refinished rather than carpeted, or upgrade with the new carpet that the owner is conveying with the property! The kitchen, right off of the large formal dining area, includes many upgrades with a cute breakfast bar overlooking the backyard, electric appliances, a great island, plenty of counter and storage space, & a pantry! Off of the main bedroom is a bonus room that is being used as a utility/powder room/closet as well which is easily accessible to your primary room to put up your laundry! Oh, and did I mention that there is a great walk-through closet off one of the lower-level bedrooms and good closet space in the upper-level rooms as well?! Come and see this hidden treasure today!